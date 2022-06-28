In a shocking incident, a shopkeeper was murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, ANI reported. The gory incident took place in the Maldas Street on Tuesday.

Further, as per inputs, two men posted a video allegedly boasting about killing the shopkeeper, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, then waved large knives, and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. Udaipur Superintendent Of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. He also informed the media that a few accused have been identified.

"A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act," Udaipur SP said.

As per inputs, the family had earlier gone to the police to complain about the threat to him. According to ADG Law & Order of Rajasthan who spoke to the media on Tuesday after the murder, 600 police personnel have been deployed to the area to maintain peace.

CM Gehlot condemns Udaipur murder, assures strict action

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the heinous murder and appealed to maintain peace. He said that the strictest action will be taken against the accused.

"I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime," Gehlot said.

उदयपुर में युवक की जघन्य हत्या की भर्त्सना करता हूं। इस घटना में शामिल सभी अपराधियों कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी एवं पुलिस अपराध की पूरी तह तक जाएगी। मैं सभी पक्षों से शान्ति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं। ऐसे जघन्य अपराध में लिप्त हर व्यक्ति को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलाई जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

"I appeal to everyone not to try to spoil the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident. By sharing the video, the criminal's purpose of spreading hatred in the society will be successful," he added.

BJP has also condemned the incident and demanded the strictest punishment for the accused. "I hope the Rajasthan government will ensure that the perpetrators are punished," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.