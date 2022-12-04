Udaipur To Host G20 Sherpa Meeting In India's Presidency; Delegates Receive Warm Welcome

Rajasthan's Udaipur is all geared up for the first G20 Sherpa meeting three days after India assumed the G20 Presidency. On Sunday, more than 40 delegates from G20 nations received a warm welcome on their arrival in the City of Lakes to attend the G20 Sherpa meeting at Taj Sabhagar.

Udaipur gears up for 1st G20 Sherpa meeting

Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa of India, welcomed all the G20 guests to Udaipur as he stressed that Rajasthan is known for warm hospitality and historical splendour and it is a "symbolic" beginning for G20 to demonstrate a tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava.' Notably, the first Sherpa meeting of India's G20 Presidency will commence in Udaipur from today till December 7th under the chairmanship of Amitabh Kant.

#BREAKING | Udaipur is all geared up for the G20 Sherpa meeting, the first to be held in India.

In the Sherpa meeting, the delegates will hold the discussion focused on technological transformation, green development, LiFE, accelerated, inclusive, and resilient growth, Multilateralism and Food, Fuel and Fertilizers, spotlighting women-led development, tourism, and culture, accelerating the implementation of the SDGs, and facilitating inclusive and resilient growth. During the meeting, a 'Chai pe Charcha' will also be held to hold deeper conversations and boost ties among the G20 member countries and their Sherpas.

The first Sherpa Meeting will set the tone and agenda for future meetings. It will work to establish consensus on key cross-cutting issues, which will be discussed in the various G20 workstreams, for inclusion in the Leaders' Declaration, which will be tabled at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023.

The meeting also plans to offer the delegates a unique 'Indian experience' through cultural performances, art exhibitions, and excursions to various destinations, including Kumbhalgarh Fort and the Ranakpur Temple Complex. India intends to showcase the essence of its theme - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth. One Family. One Future' - in all the scheduled meetings, while being "inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive."

It is pertinent to mention that during its presidency, India will be hosting more than 200 meetings in over 50 cities as well as providing an opportunity for the guests to catch the glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and a unique Indian experience.

G20 delegates receive a warm welcome in Udaipur