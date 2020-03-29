Uday Kotak Invokes Lenin's Quote To Describe Coronavirus Crisis; Optimistic About Winning

Terming the next few weeks as a very significant era in humanity, Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO Uday Kotak invoked Vladimir Lenin's popular quote to draw relevance to the ongoing battle against coronavirus pandemic. As India enters day five of the 21-day lockdown in the battle against COVID-19, Uday Kotak pointed out that science & medicine played in tackling the pandemic while economics & finance handled the economy amid turbulent times as such.

Recalling the human civilization's success in beating diseases such as smallpox, plague & polio, he reposed faith on the people to win the coronavirus battle. taking to Twitter, Uday Kotak shared a quote attributed to Russian leader and revolutionary Vladimir Lenin which is very significant in context to the current situation of the world.

READ | PM Modi To Focus On Coronavirus Outbreak In Latest Mann Ki Baat Episode

Uday Kotak invokes Lenin

Next few weeks will define decades for humanity. Science & medicine beat the virus. Economics & finance contain the fallout. Time to protect both lives and livelihoods.

We have beaten plague, smallpox, polio and prospered - I have faith. pic.twitter.com/esVPtqaPMS — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) March 28, 2020

READ | COVID-19 Tests Now Available For Booking Online On Practo

Coronavirus in India

As of March 29, India has reported 898 cases so far, and 19 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra - 186 cases and Kerala - 182 cases.

READ | Noida To Provide 28-day Paid Leave For COVID-19 Patients; Daily Lockdown Wage For Workers

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) published a study warning about community transmission of the pandemic that may take place from a minimum of 20 days to a few months. It also states that by quarantining of individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks - which in turn reduces cumulative cases by 62% and the peak number of cases by 89%, in an optimistic scenario. PM Modi established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

READ | Eight More Coronavirus Cases In Gujarat, Total 55