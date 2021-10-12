Uday Mahurkar Launches Veer Savarkar Book, Flags ‘he Warned Congress To Quit Appeasement’

The partition of India happened because of the 'politics of appeasement' of the Congress, despite repeated warnings by freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, said author and journalist Uday Mahurkar on Tuesday. Speaking at the launch of his book - 'Veer Savarkar - The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition' - the political analyst remarked that many of India's security problems would not have existed in the presence of the late activist.

The author noted that Muhammad Iqbal was the visionary of the 'two-nation theory' who in 1930, articulated the idea of a separate Islamic state. When talks of partition grew louder, Savarkar vehemently opposed the idea and repeatedly warned Congress against its appeasement policies, but the party did not budge, says Mahurkar.

"Iqbal was the visionary of the two-nation theory. In the 1930 Allahabad Session, he issued a statement saying that Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and northwest frontier provinces must form the future Islamic country. After the Sindh province was separated in 1936, Savarkar understood that the nation was heading towards partition. He constantly warned Congress that if it does not quit appeasement politics, the country and its Hindu population would have to bear the brunt. The party however refused to listen," the author said.

Savarkar's prophesy finally came true when the Muslim League passed a resolution on March 23, 1930, for the partition of the country, he added.

Savarkar, popularly known as 'Veer Savarkar' is remembered for his part in the freedom struggle and developing the ideology of Hindutva. While some know Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as 'Veer', others perceive the freedom fighter as a ‘co-conspirator’ in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Some also believe that sought clemency from the British Raj, during his years in prison.

However, Uday Mahurkar in his book honors Savarkar as the 'father of India’s national security' whose nationalist ideology was 'sacrificed at the altar of vote bank politics.'

'Savarkar turned down offer to join Congress'

At the launch event, Mahurkar said that after Savarkar's release from prison, he was invited to join the Congress Achyut Patwardhan and SM Joshi. But the patriot declined the offer saying that the party has 'gone so far in appeasing Muslims and Christians, that he cannot support the party.'

"Savarkar believed that appeasement of a particular community was a betrayal of the nation. He said, 'I would stand in the last row of patriots than in the first row of betrayers'," quoted Mahurkar.

The author believes that Savarkar was depicted as a villain as part of Congress' conspiracy. "Demonising Savarkar was necessary for their political and ideological strategy. Savarkar’s Hindutva is nothing but unalloyed nationalism where religion, caste, and regional pride are secondary to national pride," said Mahurkar.

His book on Veer Savarkar was launched on Tuesday in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It is available for purchase on Amazon.

'Veer Savarkar was a revolutionist': Rajnath Singh

Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh hailed Veer Savarkar as a revolutionist whose contribution to nation-building cannot be ignored.

"Veer Savarkar was a great freedom fighter. To undermine the contribution of someone in nation-building due to ideological differences is a sin. Savarkar was never been a Nazi or Fascist. As per Savarkar, whoever recognizes this land, culture as his own motherland is Hindu."

The minister said it is a challenging task to compile multidimensional Savarakar in one book. "A lot of propaganda has been spread against Veer Savarkar. People who held a particular ideology about Savarkar used to write books on him. But this book will be a valuable addition," said Singh.