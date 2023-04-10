Uday Mahurkar Shatters Own Record Of Disposing RTI Appeals, Credits 'Nation First' Spirit

Noted historian & author Uday Mahurkar, who also serves as Information Commissioner in the Government of India's Central Information Commission (CIC), on Sunday announced he'd broken his own record of disposal of RTI appeals. Taking to Twitter, Mahurkar revealed that he'd disposed of 5,523 appeals in 2022-23 as opposed to 5,056 in 2021-22 and clocked in a record 10,579 appeals in two years. The figure is the highest in the 17-year history of the Central Information Commission (CIC).

Mahurkar (60) also revealed how his spirit of 'Nation First' resulted in the passing of a series of landmark orders that brought justice to many.

Uday Mahurkar lists significant changes he effected

In a thread of tweets, Mahurkar said that his efforts brought several private companies under the Right to Information (RTI) ambit despite their protests. He also highlighted there were companies handling the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government services but were hitherto out of the bounds of RTI making them resistant to scrutiny.

Moreover, he highlighted that reforms in RTI implementation after his orders will now ensure that private schools, private hospitals and cooperative housing societies would be unable to circumvent the law as they are now under the RTI ambit. "The crux of my stand was that any private company that is handling essential services for the Govt like power distribution must morally & logically keep itself under RTI ambit. Took the stand after public complaints against the companies & directed Delhi Govt take up the issue (sic)" he tweeted.

The Information Commissioner brought about several other major changes like making the Delhi government reveal the annual salary being offered to Imams and ensuring justice is delivered to Muslim schools from the Delhi Waqf Board. "Took Delhi Govt to task for not giving information on salary to imams & found Rs 28 crore worth annual salary was being given to Imams by Govt. Also pulled Govt for appeasing Imams while not paying due attention to minority schools imparting modern education to Muslim students," Mahurkar's tweet read.

He further revealed about learning that the Delhi Waqf Board receives a Rs 62 crore grant from the Delhi government to pay the Imans "while its own income is negligible." The Commissioner also gave directions to ensure transparency in the implementation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota as private schools and hospitals running on lands received from the Delhi government "didn't fulfill their due social obligations". He said that the EWS quota only exists on paper in some of the schools.

Mahurkar also pulled up the Delhi government over treatment allegedly being denied to a pregnant lady at a leading government hospital. He directed the Delhi administration to pay Rs 75,000 as compensation to the man who had to spend Rs 1.5 lakh at a private hospital after being snubbed at the said facility. Finally, he passed orders to discourage the misuse of RTIs for settling personal scores. "Pinpointedly said in these orders that RTI is for transparency and accountability in the system and can’t be allowed to be misused for personal vendetta," he tweeted.

About Uday Mahurkar

Having a B.A. degree in Indian history, culture and archaeology, Mahurkar has over three decades of experience in journalism and was awarded the Narad Samman in 2018 by Indraprastha Samvad Kendra for excellence in journalism.

He also has few books to his name like 'Marching with a Billion', 'Veer Savarkar: The Man who could have prevented partition' and 'Centrestage' on Prime Minister Modi’s Model of Governance. According to the CIC's website, he is an expert on radical Islamic movements and their impact on society and the causes of religious conflict.

About the CIC

The CIC was established in 2005 under the Right to Information Act, 2005. The commission exercises its powers and functions mentioned in sections 18, 19, 20 and 25 of the RTI Act and its jurisdiction extends over all Central Public Authorities. "These broadly relate to adjudication in the second appeal for giving information; direction for record keeping, suo motu disclosures receiving and enquiring into a complaint on inability to file RTI etc; imposition of penalties and Monitoring and Reporting including preparation of an Annual Report. The decisions of the Commission are final and binding," says the CIC website.