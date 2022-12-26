Uddhav Demands Centre Should Declare Disputed Areas Between Maha-K'taka As Union Territory

Amid the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, December 26 said the Centre should declare the disputed areas between the two states as a "Union Territory".

Addressing the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "We don’t want a single inch of Karnataka’s land but we want our land back… Until the Supreme Court decides on this matter, we should send a demand to the Centre to declare the Karnataka-occupied-Maharashtra a Union Territory... I request the house to pass this resolution today itself and send it to the Centre."

#BREAKING | Maha-K'taka border row: Uddhav Thackeray demands Belagavi should be made Union Territory. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/HqQAJIAARk — Republic (@republic) December 26, 2022

Thackeray claimed that the residents of the disputed areas are Marathi-speaking people. "The Marathi language has been rooted in the border since the time when the states were formed based on regional languages. Citizens living there for many years speak the Marathi language," he said. Thackeray backed the demand to declare the disputed areas of Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani "Union Territory" until SC gives its order on the dispute.

Uddhav Thackeray also attacked Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and said, "While Karnataka CM is aggressive on border row, CM Shinde is silent."

CM Shinde attacks Opposition for politicising border row

On December 19, while addressing the state assembly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde slammed the Opposition for politicising the border dispute with Karnataka and said they should all stand together with the residents residing along the border.

"We should not politicise the border dispute. There are other issues that you can politicise. We should stand together with the border residents... The matter is in Supreme Court, we should wait. We should not politicise the matter," Shinde said.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka has been going on for a long time over predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The controversy, however, escalated from Basavaraj Bommai's announcement on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.