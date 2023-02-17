Uddhav Made Colossal Mistake By being Very Autocratic: Mahesh Jethlamani On EC's Decision

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said that Uddhav Thackeray did a colossal mistake of behaving 'very autocratic'.

Jethmalani, who represented the Shinde faction before the Election Commission, said, "As far as the decision is concerned, it was inevitable. Having lost the government, it was obvious that he does not control the majority either of the organisation and certainly not the legislative party. It is all karmic. When you betray your prepoll alliance with BJP and strike out with people who are ideologically opposed to you beyond comprehension."

The Rajya Sabha MP also stated that Uddhav Thackeray had become dictatorial and arrested and humiliated people. "And they accused Prime Minister Modi of being undemocratic. This is karmic. All things you have done have come back to haunt you. You have not only lost government but your party and symbol."

Furthermore, the senior advocate recalled, "One of the final arguments that he (Uddhav Thackeray) made before EC was this party belonged to his father. This man claims to be democratic. He should know that no party in this country belongs to the people and supporters. The Election Commission has given a fitting reply."

'Raut and Pawar misled Uddhav': Jethmalani

Jethmalani said that Uddhav Thackeray did a colossal mistake by behaving very autocratically. "Sanjay Raut and Sharad Pawar are responsible for misleading him. Sanjay Raut was his closest advisor and Sharad Pawar was only waiting to get an ally to break the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance," he said.

In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the EC on February 17 recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

In a unanimous order on the six-month-old petition filed by Shinde, the three-member Commission said it had relied on the numerical strength of the party in the legislative wing, where Shinde enjoyed the support of 40 of the 55 MLAs and 13 of the 18 Lok Sabha members.