Uddhav Didn't Consult Us On Resignation: NCP's Ajit Pawar After SC Verdict On Sena Row

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday spoke on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Maharashtra political crisis 2022 wherein the latter stated that it could have restored the "status quo ante" if Uddhav Thackeray had not resigned from the post of the CM. Reacting to the SC verdict, Ajit said, "The lesson that should be learned has been learned from this."

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "The then Speaker of the Legislative Assembly resigned. It was given without asking the Chief Minister. He revealed about stepping down only after tendering his resignation. He shouldn't have resigned, but still, he did.. Even if he resigned, we could have elected a new Speaker immediately. If we had our Speaker, then those 16 MLAs would have been disqualified." On the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Assembly, Ajit said, "The next Assembly session will be held in the month of July. We will use our rights to see what we can do about this issue."

The former Deputy CM also spoke on the demand made by Uddhav that Eknath Shinde should resign from the post of the CM following the SC order. Taking a dig at Shinde, the NCP leader said, "There is no need of demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people."

'We will go to SC, if Speaker will give wrong decision': Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray also held a press conference over the SC verdict, saying the Shinde government relief is temporary. "The gift of life to the 16 MLAs is temporary because the Supreme Court has given a ‘reasonable time’ and it has limitations. The Speaker must take his decision at the earliest. If he gives any wrong decision, we will again go to Court," he told reporters.

"Court has clearly said that the Shinde-BJP government is illegal. Now as the court judgement has come, we will go to the people's court. Court has said everything about the illegality of the present government," the former CM said.

Notably, the top court on Thursday held that it could not restore the MVA government led by Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June last year. It has asked the Speaker to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs within a "reasonable period".