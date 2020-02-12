Uddhav Govt's Rs 15 Crore Plan To Renovate Ministerial Bungalows Draws Criticism From BJP

Months after coming to power, the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government has now come under attack for spending a whopping Rs.15 crore to extensively renovate 31 bungalows of Maharashtra cabinet ministers in South Mumbai. The list of 31 bungalows also includes the bungalow of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and current opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Below is the list of estimated renovation expenditures of some of the bungalows, along with their names:

Royal Stone: 1 Cr 81 lakh

Ramtek:- 1 Cr 48 Lakh

Meghdoot :- 1 cr 30 lakh

Satpura :- 1 cr 33 lakh

Shivneri:- 1 cr 17 lakh

Agradoot:- 1 cr 22 lakh

Dnyaneshwari:- 1 cr 1 lakh

Parnakuti:- 1 cr 22 lakh

Seva Sadan:- 1 cr 5 lakh

BJP calls it 'splurging'

Reacting to the reports of the extensive spending on the renovation of bungalows, BJP leader Ram Kadam has hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The BJP leader said, "our ministers stayed in the same bungalows but now the present Maharashtra government has spent Rs 15 crore already on renovations and will be splurging more money."

Not the first 'splurge'?

BJP's 'splurging' attack comes after the Bombay High Court on January 16 came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for dragging its feet over financial aid to Wadia Hospital for women and children, whilst approving a 100-feet increase in height of a planned Ambedkar statue, remarking that the government had money for statues but not for public health.

The court had said," the government wants to build Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue taller than the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue. For all this money is there, but those people whom Ambedkar represented all his life can die?"

"Do people require medical aid or statues to rid themselves of ailments and diseases?" the Bombay High Court added.

Thali vs Thali politics

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the BJP launched an affordable lunch plate offering on the occasion of the death anniversary of Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Costing Rs 30, the "Deendayal Thali" will have more items than the Rs 10 "Shiv Bhojan Thali", which was launched by the Sena-led state government on January 26 to cater to the poor.

The "Deendayal" lunch plate includes three chapatis, a bowl of rice, two vegetables, peanut chutney, and mango pickle while the "Shivbhojan" thali comes with two chapatis, a vegetable (100 gm), 150 gms of rice, and a bowl of dal. The BJP has roped in women self-help groups (SHGs) affiliated to the saffron party, for the thali scheme. The lunch plate was launched in the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district. It will be made available across the state later, a BJP leader said.

