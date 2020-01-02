Uddhav Powerless? Nephew Ajit Reveals Sharad Pawar Calling Shots On Portfolio Allocation

Amid the tussle over the cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a revelation, claimed that it is the NCP patron Sharad Pawar calling the shots in the portfolio allocation. In a statement, Ajit Pawar claimed that it is his uncle, Sharad Pawar who has made the decision on portfolios, instead of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He said, "Whatever Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) has decided, according to that portfolios will be allocated. All of us are happy with that." On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar asserted that no one is unhappy in the Maharashtra government and that the portfolios will be announced on Thursday.

Even prior to the inception of Maha Vikas Aghadi, emerging reports explicitly pointed towards Sharad Pawar's role in the Maharashtra government, making Uddhav Thackeray seem absolutely powerless in this atypical alliance. As voices of resentment are heard over the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation, the Shiv Sena is reportedly displeased with the lack of discipline and factionalism within the Congress party. A senior leader confirmed to Republic that the infighting within the Congress party over cabinet expansion has led to the delay in the portfolio announcement.

Congress in-fighting

The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion has reportedly broken a rift between a faction of Congress over the allocation of portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, with senior party leaders feeling that the loyalists are being ignored at the time when they deserve an opportunity. Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat disclosed that many MLAs wanted to be included in the Cabinet but there are fewer ministerial berths in the government.

Discontent between the Congress party has also surfaced between Maharashtra cabinet minister Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat with both senior leaders reportedly demanding the Revenue and PWD portfolio. Sources further informed that Nitin Raut and Vijay Wadettiwar have placed their demand before CM Uddhav Thackeray for the PWD portfolio. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inducted a total of 36 ministers in his one-month-old coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. Seniors like Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar and Sunil Kedar were among 10 ministers of the Congress who found a place in the new government.

However, the choice of certain leaders is ministers and portfolio allocation seems to have not gone down well with a section of Maharashtra Congress. A senior Maharashtra Congress leader questioned the integrity of MLAs Aslam Sheikh and Vishwajit Kadam on Tuesday who was inducted into the new cabinet, claiming that both the leaders were reportedly keen to jump the ship to the BJP prior to the Assembly polls held in October last year. They are reportedly also met with then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The dominance of leaders from the Maratha caste and "no representation to OBC leaders from the Congress" in the new Cabinet is another reason for resentment, the leader claimed. Along with former CM of Maharashtra and MoS to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, Prithviraj Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde's daughter Praniti was dropped from the Maharashtra Cabinet. As per sources, the Congress leaders also claimed that Maharashtra Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge presented a biased report to Sonia Gandhi.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Naseem Khan admitted to resentment. "It is true that there is unrest in the party rank and file over the choice of ministers from the Congress quota (in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government). There is a feeling that loyalists have been sidelined. I hope the party's central leadership will take note of the issue," he said.

