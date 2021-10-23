Uddhav Thackeray Admits Param Bir Singh Is 'missing', May Seek Centre's Help To Track Him

In a key development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir had gone 'missing' as his whereabouts continue to remain a mystery. Addressing an inauguration event of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, CM Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the former top cop in an indirect statement. Stating that 'a complainant' who had levelled grave charges had gone 'missing' in the state, Thackeray said that even in the absence of the accuser, the allegations were being looked into seriously. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud and others were present on the occasion.

"Justice D Y Chandrachud pointed out (during his address at the event) that a case is pending in Maharashtra since 1958 as the accused is absconding. But today we have a case where the complainant is missing, but yet probe is on," said Uddhav Thackeray, in a reference to Param Bir Singh and the charges being investigated against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"The complainant made serious allegations and now he escaped in such a way that nobody knows where he is. An in-depth investigation is being conducted on the accusations. Interrogation, raids are being carried out. But, this type of functioning needs to stop. This is also something that also needs to be looked into," he added.

Maha Govt to seek Centre's aid to hunt Param Bir: Sources

A few days ago, during the hearing of a plea pertaining to Param Bir Singh, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that his whereabouts were not known. Earlier this month, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had announced that there are inputs indicating that Param Bir has fled the country. Sources have told Republic TV that the state government may seek help from the Centre to hunt him down.

The former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources. He went missing shortly after he levelled sensational allegations against Anil Deshmukh and accused him of 'extortion'. Since his transfer to the Home Guard, Param Bir's whereabouts continue to remain unknown.

