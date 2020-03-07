Uddhav Thackeray Arrives In Ayodhya On Completing 100 Days Of Maha Vikas Aghadi Government

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reached Ayodhya on completing 100 days of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed the schedule of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya. He mentioned that Thackeray had departed for Ayodhya and would arrive in Faizabad at 1.30 pm. Moreover, he stated that there was a big likelihood of the Maharashtra CM making an important announcement pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple.

'This visit is important'

Ahead of Thackeray’s visit, Raut reached Uttar Pradesh to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for overseeing the preparations. Speaking to the media on Friday, he stressed that this would be the Sena chief’s first visit to Ayodhya after taking over as the CM. Moreover, the Sena MP informed that Thackeray would not participate in the ‘Aarti’ on the banks of the Sarayu river owing to the threat of COVID-19.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow with his family. This visit is important because it is his first visit after becoming the Chief Minister. But he will not be participating in the 'Aarti' programme on the banks of Sarayu River due to Coronavirus."

On being asked whether Rahul Gandhi would visit Ayodhya, Raut added, "Why does Rahul Gandhi's name always emerge? I have seen Rahul Gandhi. He has complete faith in god. I would also invite AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Ayodhya."

