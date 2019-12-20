Uddhav Thackeray Assures Anti-CAA Protestors: 'Maha Govt Will Protect Everyone's Rights'

Assuring those protesting against the amended Citizenship Bill, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday that the Act has not been implemented yet as the matter was pending in the Supreme Court while addressing reporters outside Nagpur Assembly. He added that there was no need for any misunderstanding leading to fears on the Act. He further appealed for peace and told protestors to not pay heed to those spreading violence.

"There are some misunderstandings arisen due to the Citizenship Act throughout the nation. Protests are prevalent throughout the country including some parts of Maharashtra where violence has erupted. But I want to say that there is no need for misunderstanding, the matter is pending in the Supreme Court. Do not fall prey to those who are trying to harm the environment in Maharashtra," he said.

Stating that the Maharashtra government was capable enough to protect its citizens' rights, he promised that no one from any society, religion or caste will be forced to leave Maharashtra. He stated that none of their rights will be infringed upon. The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly concluded on Friday in Nagpur.

"I have talked to several protestors and cleared their doubts. I would like to tell all brothers and sisters from all societies, castes, religions, that the Maharashtra government will not allow the rights of any society, religion to be threatened. There will be no need for anyone to leave the country, the Maharashtra government is capable of assuring this. Maharashtra is giving a new direction to the entire nation," he added.

Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday at the August Kranti Maidan. No untoward incidents were reported and no one was detained by the police. Several celebrities who had turned up for the protests had thanked the police for the security arrangements. Similar protests were witnessed in Nagpur where the Assembly was in session on Thursday and Friday. Protests were also held in Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Osmanabad.

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Friday turned violent in Beed, Nanded and Parbhani districts of central Maharashtra with mobs pelting stones at the State Transport (ST) buses, the police said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured. The police managed to disperse the stone-pelters and the situation was now under control, they added. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

