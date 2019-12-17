Uddhav Equates Jamia Violence With Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Says 'Youth Is Like A Bomb'

In a shocking remark, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday equated the violence in the Jamia Millia Islamia University with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in which the British opened fire killing hundreds of unarmed people. He claimed that there was an attempt to instill an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the youth.

Contending that the country could not be stable if the young people were provoked, he requested the Centre not to do so. Moreover, he described the youth as a ‘bomb’ which could explode anytime.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister remarked, “The way in which the police barged into the University and indulged in firing, it seemed as if the days of Jallianwala Bagh have returned. An effort is being made to instill an atmosphere of fear in the country and the youth, similar to that of the Jallianwala Bagh incident. I fear that a country where the youth is provoked, the country cannot be stable. I want to tell the Centre that do not provoke the youth. The youth are the strength of the country. The youth is like a bomb and do not try to ignite the bomb.”

Students at multiple universities stage protest

On December 15, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Public property such as government buses was vandalised too.

The Delhi police officially declared that 10 people had been detained in connection with the violence. None of the detained individuals are students. Students at universities across India protested against the action of Delhi police in Jamia. This included Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT Madras. On Monday, Republic TV uncovered multiple videos that piece together what happened at the violent protests in Delhi. The videos cast aspersion on the role of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who allegedly gave provocative speeches to incite violence.

