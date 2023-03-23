Uddhav Thackeray Gets Another Jolt, Kirtikar Appointed As Shiv Sena Parl Party Leader

After losing the Bow and Arrow symbol and the party name, Uddhav Thackeray recieved another jolt today. Uddhav Thackeray's confidante and MP Sanjay Raut was removed as party’s parliamentary leader. MP Gajanand Kirtlkar replaced Raut and was appointed as the new parlaimentary leader for the party. Kirtikar joined Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena in November last year.

Election Commission of India (ECI) in February gave the Shiv Sena name and the official symbol Bow and Arrow to Eknath Shinde faction. Both Thackeray and Shinde factions had entered a feud over the claim of the party name and poll symbol since the now Chief Minister Shinde had revolted against Thackeray. He parted ways with him however without disassociating himself and his associates from the party and forming an alliance with the BJP.

Eknath Shinde had earlier issued a letter to the Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, appointing Gajanand Krtikar as the chief of the Shiv Sena parliamentary party. A longtime Uddhav Thackeray loyalist who was appointed as the leader last week now replaces Sanjay Raut. With this development, the Uddhav faction (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has only six MPs representing the party in the lower house.

Another Party MP Rahul Shewali tweeted and said, “He has appointed MP Gajanan Kirtikar and has given a letter to the Union parliamentary affairs minister. We have started the process. The parliamentary party leader is the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. So, all MPs, even in Rajya Sabha, will have to follow our whip.”

Gajanand Kirtikar on November 11, 2022 in the presence of Eknath Shinde at the Ravindra Natya Mandir, Mumbai. Kirtikar, an MP from Mumbai’s North West constituency was on the Parliamentary standing committee of petroleum and natural gas. He is the 13th MP to join the Shinde faction. Significantly, Kirtikar has been with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1967-68.

Uddhav Thackeray also moved the Supreme court challenging the ECI order of allocating the Shiv Sena party name and poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction. Earlier Sanjay Raut had said the ECI order will be challenged in the top court. He also accused the BJP of backing the Shiv Sena in getting the name and the party symbol. he said it involved a business deal worth Rs 2000 Crore.