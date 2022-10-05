Uddhav Thackeray Invokes Bahubali Reference, Takes 'Katappa' Jibe At Eknath Shinde

First time since its inception as the Shiv Sena holds two Dussehra rallies in Mumbai, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a 'Bahubali' jibe at his successor to the post, Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, October 5. Addressing the crowd at Shivaji Park in the Dadar area of Central Mumbai, Uddhav compared Shinde to the character 'Katappa'.

Katappa, a loyalist of the Mahishmati kingdom, killed its to-be king, Bahubali on the direction of Shivagami who was influenced by her husband Bhallala, and son Bhallaladeva. Katappa, who Bahuballi considered as one of his near and dear ones and called 'Mama (uncle)', stabbed him to death, which was seen as a sign of betrayal by many even though it was later revealed that he was just fulfilling his duty as a slave, i.e., to listen to his master, in this case, Shivagami. Pertinently, it was the major & viral cliffhanger - 'Why did Kattappa kill Bahubali?'

During his address, Uddhav said, "The only thing I feel bad and angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became 'Katappa' and betrayed us... They were cutting me and thinking that I will never return from hospital."

Both Shinde and Uddhav groups were recently head-to-head over its celebrations at Shivaji Park in the Dadar area of Central Mumbai, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966. However, the Bombay High Court's decision came in favour of the Uddhav camp, which paved way for it to hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park.

Defeated, the Shinde camp held its rally at the MMRDA ground at BKC. At the rally, facing the stage in the front row couch was Nihar Thackeray, the son of Bal Thackeray's elder son and Uddhav’s brother Bindumadhav Thackeray. Next to him was Smita Thackeray, ex-wife of Bal Thackeray's son and Uddhav Thackeray's brother Jaidev, who was also sitting on the stage. He extended his support to Shinde.