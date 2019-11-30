Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP's Accusations; Says, "I Will Commit This Sin In Every Birth"

Soon after the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress proved its majority with 169 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the opposition for alleging that the swearing-in of Thackeray-led alliance of ministers was illegal. The Shiv Sena chief stated that this is the state of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and if it is a sin to take his oath, he would do it again in every birth. This comes after BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil and former CM Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack at the Thackeray-led government objecting to the validity of the oath, despite the Protem Speaker's denial saying that it was convened by the permission of the state Governor.

Uddhav Thackeray addresses Assembly after Opposition walks out

The newly-elected Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, addressed the Assembly after former CM Devendra Fadnavis led a walk-out of the Opposition. Thackeray said, "I am not going to talk about the things that have happened in the past but I am going to fight the enemy (opposition) right on. Right now, there is no enemy but, I will fight them. I came to this assembly and there are pictures of Ambedkar, Chattrapati, and Sahu put up here, this is their state but when we take the oath of these dignitaries then we are flouting the rules? I took the oath of Chattrapati Shivaji and I will abide by it, I took the oath of my parents and I will abide by it and if this is a sin, then I will not do it just once or twice but in every birth of mine."

Furthermore, Thackeray added, "This cannot be a topic of discussion in today's assembly but this should be a topic of every individual to think over. I feel if someone cannot respect his ideals, his parents, then he is not worthy of this world. I would just like to say that is not the Maharashtra that I expect. I would like to request all the MLAs here supporting me to work relentlessly towards building a Maharashtra that our ideals would be proud of and I will not stop until I achieve that."

'Today's session is invalid'

After leading the walkout from the House, Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media saying, "Today's session is invalid. The last assembly session was ended with the national anthem. It is an unconstitutional session. The oath taken by MLAs is also invalid, as the format has been mentioned in the Constitution. Some people invoked Bal Thackeray in their oaths, they removed his title. The CM's oath and vote of the MLAs are completely invalid and illegal. Never before in India have we seen that the Protem Speaker was removed. In the history of the House, it has never happened that a floor test is held while the Speaker elections are not conducted. There shouldn't be a floor test. If their Speaker is not elected, their government will fall. That is why they are using tactics."

