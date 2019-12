The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in front of thousands of people. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion.