Uddhav Thackeray To Take Charge As Chief Minister Of Maharashtra On Nov 29

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday will take charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in Mantralaya at 1 PM. Earlier on Thursday, Thackeray took oath as the CM in a grand ceremony. The portfolio of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is yet to be enclosed. However, according to the sources, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is unhappy with the allocation of portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. No decision on who will be the Deputy CM of Maharashtra has been taken yet, as per sources.

Only six leaders took oath at the oath-taking ceremony

Along with the Shiv Sena chief, two leaders each from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress took oath as Maharashtra Ministers to join Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet. NCP leaders Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal and Jayant Rajaram Patil took the oath as cabinet ministers. Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai also took oath as ministers. Also, Congress leaders, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took oath as Ministers.

First cabinet meeting

Addressing the media on Thursday after the first cabinet meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray revealed that two decisions had been taken. He stated that the first decision pertained to sanctioning Rs 20 crore for the conservation project of Raigad Fort, Shivaji Maharaj’s capital. He also assured that his government would work for the common man. Maintaining that he wanted to help the farmers in a full-fledged manner, Thackeray said that the Chief Secretary had been asked to provide a reality check of the implementation of various schemes for farmers until now.

New Chief Minister of Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena chief took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in front of thousands of people. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered him the oath of office and secrecy. Prominent leaders such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, DMK chief MK Stalin were present on the occasion.

