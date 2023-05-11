Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Saibaba Temple In Shirdi, Another Shrine On Friday

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will visit the famous Saibaba temple in Shirdi and also the nearby Shani Shingnapur shrine in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Friday, a party functionary said.

The former chief minister's visit to the temples will take place a day after the Supreme Court delivered its much-awaited verdict in the 2022 political crisis in the state triggered by a rebellion in the undivided Shiv Sena.

The Supreme Court held on Thursday it cannot reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government headed by Thackeray since the Shiv Sena leader, the then-CM, chose to resign in June last year without facing a floor test in the wake of the rebellion in his party.

The ruling means Eknath Shinde, who led the revolt, will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra.