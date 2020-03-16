Uddhav Thackeray Urges People To Not Panic Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, List Steps Taken

Briefing the media about the steps taken by the state administration to fight the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged people not to panic. While the cases in Maharashtra has risen up to 38 - the highest in the country, Uddhav stated that his government has ordered to shut all schools and malls till March 31, and pubs and discotheques in Mumbai city and suburbs until further notice.

The Chief Minister held a press briefing after meeting Health Minister Rajesh Tope, all-district magistrates via video-conferencing. Sources state that Tope is requesting postponing board exams also in lieu of the spread of the disease.

He said: "Yesterday, one incident came up. People are so much afraid of Corona they fell what will happen with them. They should understand. Some precautions are required to be followed. We are in touch with the central govt for availing medical kits and labs. We are working on the hygiene factor. Essential commodities supply will not stop. Even if it is a crisis, have to take up responsibility and work together."

Maharashtra shuts schools, malls

On March 14, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that all malls except grocery stores which sell commodities of day-to-day need to be closed in view of coronavirus, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai. The government announced that all educational institutes including public and private schools and colleges will remain shut till 31 March in view of the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state.

Moreover, the government has stated that all exams of standard 10 & 12 and university courses will continue according to the schedule but postponed all exams up to Class 9. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31.

Maharashtra Health Minister reviews preparedness at hospital treating Coronavirus patients

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen up to 114, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

