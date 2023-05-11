Sena Vs Sena In SC LIVE: Top Court Likely To Give Verdict Today; Shinde's Job At Stake

Quick links:
Speaking to reporters ahead of the SC verdict, Sanjay Raut said, "I am a leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi and an MP of Shiv Sena (UBT) and I think the government is in danger... If 16 MLAs are disqualified, then the rest of the mice will also be disqualified and the government will collapse. CM Shinde is also on the list of those 16 MLAs. So if CM is disqualified, the government will fall."
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, said that he is confident about the Supreme Court delivering the verdict of the Shiv Sena row in CM Eknath Shinde's favour. "We are hopeful because our case is strong... my expectation is that there will be an appropriate verdict," he said. On the opposition leaders demanding the resignation of CM Shinde, Fadnavis said, "I am sorry to use the word but it is an arena of idiots."
"Why would Eknath Shinde submit his resignation? What mistakes has he made?" he questioned. "I am telling you that Eknath Shinde will remain the chief minister and we will contest the next elections under his leadership." (Read full story)
In 2019, then unified Shiv Sena formed an alliance with Congress and the NCP, two parties that it had previously opposed vehemently. The alliance, known as the MVA, was successful in forming a government in the state, with Thackeray as the CM.
However, the power-sharing arrangement between the three parties could not be smooth sailing. Also, there have been disagreements between the Shiv Sena and its allies over several issues. At the same time, there was displeasure among the Shiv Sena MLAs over Uddhav's handling of the party. The cocktail of all these developments resulted in a massive rebellion led by Eknath Shinde in June last year, following which the MVA govt collapsed. (Read full story)
In view of the ongoing rift that started in June 2022, the Election Commission in February this year termed the Eknath Shinde -led faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’ by allotting it the election symbol of the party-- "Bow and Arrow", almost eight months after the rebellion occurred. Ordering that the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, which went incommunicado in June 2022, will get the official name of Shiv Sena and the symbol, the EC in its final order stated that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic. (Read full story)
Speaking to reporters ahead of Supreme Court's verdict, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said, "All the documents have been placed before the court. We have full faith in the court. We have nothing to fear. The court will decide and pronounce its fair verdict."
The Maharashtra political crisis of 2022 saw the collapse of the Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state and the formation of a new government under Shinde. The crisis did not just stop with the formation of a new government; it escalated further with the question -- Who does 'Shiv Sena' belong to—Shinde or Thackeray? The fight between the two factions of Shiv Sena continued for months on the ownership of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded party. But in February this year, Shinde consolidated his power over Shiv Sena after the Election Commission of India acknowledged the latter's faction as the "real" Shiv Sena. (Read full story)
A constitution bench of the Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Shiv Sena case on Thursday, May 11. The bench is going to rule on a batch of petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena, including one of the petitions filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.