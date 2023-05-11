Sena Vs Sena In SC LIVE: Top Court Likely To Give Verdict Today; Shinde's Job At Stake

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, said that he is confident about the Supreme Court delivering the verdict of the Shiv Sena row in CM Eknath Shinde's favour. "We are hopeful because our case is strong... my expectation is that there will be an appropriate verdict," he said. On the opposition leaders demanding the resignation of CM Shinde, Fadnavis said, "I am sorry to use the word but it is an arena of idiots."

"Why would Eknath Shinde submit his resignation? What mistakes has he made?" he questioned. "I am telling you that Eknath Shinde will remain the chief minister and we will contest the next elections under his leadership." (Read full story)