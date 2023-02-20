Uddhav Vs Shinde LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Uddhav Camp's Plea Against EC Order Today

Quick links:
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to hold Cabinet meeting.
Speaking to reporters over Sanjay Raut's allegation that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant gave “supari” to a Thane-based goon to kill him, CM Shinde said, "We will investigate the allegation and will also investigate if this is a stunt. The state police will take care of security. There is a committee which decides over providing security to people, be it of any party."
Thane police had reached the Nashik hotel of Sanjay Raut to record his statement over his letter written to the Thane police commissioner alleging that CM Shinde's son Shrikant gave “supari” to Thane-based goon to kill him.
Uddhav Thackeray camp leader Ani Desai reached Supreme Court on Wednesday. The top court will hear the Thackeray camp's plea against the EC order today.
After Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress has asked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray to accept Election Commission's decision and get a new symbol and popularise it.
"Looking at the current situation, don't know what directions will be given by the SC, as he (Uddhav) has appealed to SC on this issue but even if they form a new party or get the new symbol, votes will be given in the name of Babasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray... The new symbol will take time to popularise or to get recognition but Uddhav should accept," said senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan.
After Shiv Sena's National Executive meeting on Tuesday, when former Minister Ramdas Kadam was asked how the new National Executive was different from the earlier one headed by Uddhav Thackeray, he said the earlier National Executive body was "autocratic and repressive". Thackeray tried to end the political careers of veteran Shiv Sena leaders, he alleged.
SC to hear a petition filed by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray challenging Election Commission of India’s (EC) decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena & allot party name & ‘bow & arrow’ poll symbol to it, on Wednesday at around 03:30 pm.
Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said, "A Committee has been formed for those who speak against the party, also necessary actions will be taken against them, cabinet minister Dada Bhuse will head the committee."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will remain the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, it was decided at its first national executive meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.
State industries minister Uday Samant made the announcement about the resolutions passed in the meeting. "The meeting was chaired by chief leader of the Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde," Samant said.
It resolved to form a disciplinary committee, he added.
Other resolutions included the demand of posthumous Bharat Ratna for freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Another resolution passed at the meeting demanded inclusion of Sambhaji Maharaj, Veermata Jijabai and Ahilyabai Holkar in the list of "national personalities."
The disciplinary committee would be headed by state ports development minister Dada Bhuse; excise minister Shambhuraj Desai and Sanjay More will be its other members.
The disciplinary committee will ensure smooth functioning of the party and will take action against party leaders who act against the party lines, Samant said, without naming former party president Uddhav Thackeray and 16 MLAs who are loyal to him.
After Shiv Sena's National Executive Meeting, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief of Shiv Sena,
"Today we held a meeting under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde will be the chief of our Shiv Sena party. We accept him as the leader of Shiv Sena," Samant said.
According to sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to be elected as Shiv Sena president in the party's national executive meeting.
Ahead of the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the group has asked the media to call it "Shiv Sena" and not as "Shinde camp".
The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena begins in Mumbai, days after the Election Commission recognised Eknath SHinde's group as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.
A delegation of the Samata Party from Bihar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and sought his cooperation.
According to Samata Party's claim, 'Torch' is their election symbol and they are against giving the torch to Uddhav Thackeray's party.
Sources privy to the development told Republic TV that Eknath Shinde's group, which was recently recognised as real Shiv Sena by Election Commission, may stake claim to the party fund.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging threat to life from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, with an MLA from the Shinde camp calling it a cheap stunt.
Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde's son) has given a supari (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen, Raut said in his letter.
Raut made the allegations in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and the police of Thane city.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray over his "Mogambo" remark about Amit Shah, saying the former Maharashtra CM has a "dictionary of 20 words" which he keeps using.
Room No. 128, Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party (Eknath Shinde faction) for the office of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party.
Lok Sabha's Shivsena office also handed to Shinde's Shivsena
After Vidhan Bhavan office, Lok Sabha office has been alloted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Now the Supreme Court is the last ray of hope. All institutions have stopped working in this country. Democracy has been murdered, so now the only hope is the Supreme Court. We will go there and seek justice, said Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on EC's decision
SC to hear the case, tomorrow at 3:30 pm
Uddhav Thackeray petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission order alloting the party name 'Shiv Sena' and poll symbol bow and arrow to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Devdutt Kamat and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to mention matter challenging ECI order. Sr no 35 has been alloted to the Uddhav faction for mentioning the matter before CJI D Y Chandrachud. Bench to assemble in a while.
Bench has assembled for conducting the hearing.
First National Executive meeting of Shivs Sena to be held today in the evening, after Election Commission of India's order (allotting Shiv Sena name & Bow and Arrow to Shinde faction). Some new office bearers may be elected/appointed: Deepak Kesarkar, Maharashtra min
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to attend National Executive Meet (NEC) at 7 am today, followed by the Cabinet meeting
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Monday refused to budge from his corruption allegations against the Election Commission on selling 'bow and arrow' symbol stressing that he stands by his statement and will show the proof at an appropriate time.
Raut on February 19 alleged that deals and transactions worth Rs 2000 crore have been done so far to get the Shiv Sena party name and its "bow and arrow" symbol.
An aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was doing "good work of destroying Uddhav Thackeray".
Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, also said police cases were being filed against Raut for an alleged derogatory and inappropriate term used by the latter while describing Shinde.
"Sanjay Raut is doing a good job of destroying Uddhav Thackeray. His work is slowly and steadily helping us. We wish him good luck," he told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex.
Maharashtra leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday filed a plea in Supreme Court against Election Commission's move to allot the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "bow and arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying the polling body "failed" to consider that his faction enjoys a majority in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha.
"The ECI has failed to consider that the petitioner enjoys a majority in the Legislative Council (12 out of 12) and Rajya Sabha (3 out of 3). It is submitted that in a case of this kind where there is a conflict even in the legislative majority i.e., Lok Sabha on one hand and Rajya Sabha on the other as well as Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, more particularly, having regard to the fact that there is a possibility of the alleged members losing their right of membership, the legislative majority alone is not a safe guide to determine as to who holds the majority for the purposes of adjudicating a petition of the Symbols Order," the plea said.
In another jolt to Uddhav-camp in Maharashtra, the Legislative Office of the Shiv Sena party at Vidhan Bhavan has been handed over to CM Eknath Shinde's faction on Monday, February 20. The office was reported to be sealed after the beginning of the conflict in the Shiv Sena. READ THE FULL STORY.