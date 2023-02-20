Uddhav Vs Shinde LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Uddhav Camp's Plea Against EC Order Today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will remain the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, it was decided at its first national executive meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

State industries minister Uday Samant made the announcement about the resolutions passed in the meeting. "The meeting was chaired by chief leader of the Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde," Samant said.

It resolved to form a disciplinary committee, he added.

Other resolutions included the demand of posthumous Bharat Ratna for freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Another resolution passed at the meeting demanded inclusion of Sambhaji Maharaj, Veermata Jijabai and Ahilyabai Holkar in the list of "national personalities."

The disciplinary committee would be headed by state ports development minister Dada Bhuse; excise minister Shambhuraj Desai and Sanjay More will be its other members.

The disciplinary committee will ensure smooth functioning of the party and will take action against party leaders who act against the party lines, Samant said, without naming former party president Uddhav Thackeray and 16 MLAs who are loyal to him.