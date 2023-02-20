Last Updated:

Uddhav Vs Shinde LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Uddhav Camp's Plea Against EC Order Today

On Friday, in a unanimous order on the 6-month-old petition filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, the 3-member Commission of EC ruled that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol 'bow and arrow' belongs to the Shinde faction, thus giving a jolt to Uddhav Thackeray and his camp leaders.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to hold Cabinet meeting.

11:57 IST, February 22nd 2023
'Will investigate the allegation': CM Shinde on Sanjay Raut's allegation

Speaking to reporters over Sanjay Raut's allegation that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant gave “supari” to a Thane-based goon to kill him, CM Shinde said, "We will investigate the allegation and will also investigate if this is a stunt. The state police will take care of security. There is a committee which decides over providing security to people, be it of any party."

11:13 IST, February 22nd 2023
Thane police reach Nashik hotel to record Sanjay Raut's statement after latter alleges threat

Thane police had reached the Nashik hotel of Sanjay Raut to record his statement over his letter written to the Thane police commissioner alleging that CM Shinde's son Shrikant gave “supari” to Thane-based goon to kill him.

10:51 IST, February 22nd 2023
Uddhav camp leader Anil Desai reaches Supreme Court

Uddhav Thackeray camp leader Ani Desai reached Supreme Court on Wednesday. The top court will hear the Thackeray camp's plea against the EC order today.

 

10:20 IST, February 22nd 2023
After NCP, Congress tells ally Uddhav Thackeray to accept EC decision

After Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress has asked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray to accept Election Commission's decision and get a new symbol and popularise it. 

"Looking at the current situation, don't know what directions will be given by the SC, as he (Uddhav) has appealed to SC on this issue but even if they form a new party or get the new symbol, votes will be given in the name of Babasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray... The new symbol will take time to popularise or to get recognition but Uddhav should accept," said senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

08:06 IST, February 22nd 2023
Earlier national executive body was 'autocratic and repressive': Shiv Sena leader hits out at Uddhav

After Shiv Sena's National Executive meeting on Tuesday, when former Minister Ramdas Kadam was asked how the new National Executive was different from the earlier one headed by Uddhav Thackeray, he said the earlier National Executive body was "autocratic and repressive". Thackeray tried to end the political careers of veteran Shiv Sena leaders, he alleged.

06:39 IST, February 22nd 2023
SC to hear Uddhav camp's plea against EC order today

SC to hear a petition filed by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray challenging Election Commission of India’s (EC) decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena & allot party name & ‘bow & arrow’ poll symbol to it, on Wednesday at around 03:30 pm.

06:32 IST, February 22nd 2023
'Action will be taken against those who speak against party': Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said, "A Committee has been formed for those who speak against the party, also necessary actions will be taken against them, cabinet minister Dada Bhuse will head the committee."

23:36 IST, February 21st 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to remain `chief leader' of Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will remain the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, it was decided at its first national executive meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

State industries minister Uday Samant made the announcement about the resolutions passed in the meeting. "The meeting was chaired by chief leader of the Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde," Samant said.

It resolved to form a disciplinary committee, he added.

Other resolutions included the demand of posthumous Bharat Ratna for freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Another resolution passed at the meeting demanded inclusion of Sambhaji Maharaj, Veermata Jijabai and Ahilyabai Holkar in the list of "national personalities."

The disciplinary committee would be headed by state ports development minister Dada Bhuse; excise minister Shambhuraj Desai and Sanjay More will be its other members.

The disciplinary committee will ensure smooth functioning of the party and will take action against party leaders who act against the party lines, Samant said, without naming former party president Uddhav Thackeray and 16 MLAs who are loyal to him.

22:18 IST, February 21st 2023
Eknath Shinde will be chief of Shiv Sena, says Maha min Uday Samant

After Shiv Sena's National Executive Meeting, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief of Shiv Sena,

"Today we held a meeting under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde will be the chief of our Shiv Sena party. We accept him as the leader of Shiv Sena," Samant said.

20:58 IST, February 21st 2023
Eknath Shinde likely to be elected Shiv Sena chief: Sources

According to sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to be elected as Shiv Sena president in the party's national executive meeting. 

 

20:32 IST, February 21st 2023
Call us Shiv Sena: Shinde group tells media

Ahead of the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the group has asked the media to call it "Shiv Sena" and not as "Shinde camp". 

19:46 IST, February 21st 2023
Shiv Sena National Executive meeting begins

The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena begins in Mumbai, days after the Election Commission recognised Eknath SHinde's group as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

19:19 IST, February 21st 2023
Uddhav Thackeray's claim on 'Torch' symbol in danger?

A delegation of the Samata Party from Bihar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and sought his cooperation.

According to Samata Party's claim, 'Torch' is their election symbol and they are against giving the torch to Uddhav Thackeray's party.

18:47 IST, February 21st 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde all set to meet core Shiv Sena team
18:23 IST, February 21st 2023
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena may stake claim to party fund

Sources privy to the development told Republic TV that Eknath Shinde's group, which was recently recognised as real Shiv Sena by Election Commission, may stake claim to the party fund.

18:21 IST, February 21st 2023
Raut alleges threat from Maha CM's son; Shinde group MLA calls it cheap stunt

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging threat to life from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, with an MLA from the Shinde camp calling it a cheap stunt.

Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde's son) has given a supari (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen, Raut said in his letter.

Raut made the allegations in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and the police of Thane city. 

18:21 IST, February 21st 2023
Fadnavis hits back at Uddhav over Mogambo jibe, says he has vocabulary of 20 words

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray over his "Mogambo" remark about Amit Shah, saying the former Maharashtra CM has a "dictionary of 20 words" which he keeps using. 

13:11 IST, February 21st 2023
Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party office allotted to Eknath Shinde faction

Room No. 128, Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party (Eknath Shinde faction) for the office of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party.

12:59 IST, February 21st 2023
Lok Sabha's Shivsena office also handed to Shinde's Shivsena

After Vidhan Bhavan office, Lok Sabha office has been alloted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

11:17 IST, February 21st 2023
'Supreme Court is the last ray of hope': Sanjay Raut

Now the Supreme Court is the last ray of hope. All institutions have stopped working in this country. Democracy has been murdered, so now the only hope is the Supreme Court. We will go there and seek justice, said Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on EC's decision

11:12 IST, February 21st 2023
SC to hear the case tomorrow 3.30 pm

SC to hear the case, tomorrow at 3:30 pm

Uddhav Thackeray petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission order alloting the party name 'Shiv Sena' and poll symbol bow and arrow to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

10:48 IST, February 21st 2023
Sena Vs Sena Symbol war

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Devdutt Kamat and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to mention matter challenging ECI order. Sr no 35 has been alloted to the Uddhav faction for mentioning the matter before CJI D Y Chandrachud. Bench to assemble in a while.

Bench has assembled for conducting the hearing.

 

08:32 IST, February 21st 2023
Eknath Shinde takes over: Shiv Sena to hold first National Executive Meet after EC decision

First National Executive meeting of Shivs Sena to be held today in the evening, after Election Commission of India's order (allotting Shiv Sena name & Bow and Arrow to Shinde faction). Some new office bearers may be elected/appointed: Deepak Kesarkar, Maharashtra min

06:57 IST, February 21st 2023
LIVE: CM Eknath Shinde to attend NEC at 7 am today

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to attend National Executive Meet (NEC) at 7 am today, followed by the Cabinet meeting 

22:45 IST, February 20th 2023
Shiv Sena is in the right hands: Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Nihar
22:17 IST, February 20th 2023
Uddhav Thackeray has lost the legacy of his own father: Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Nihar
21:36 IST, February 20th 2023
'I stand by my statement, will bring proof' Sanjay Raut on allegations of selling 'bow and arrow' for Rs 2000 cr

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut on Monday refused to budge from his corruption allegations against the Election Commission on selling 'bow and arrow' symbol stressing that he stands by his statement and will show the proof at an appropriate time.

Raut on February 19 alleged that deals and transactions worth Rs 2000 crore have been done so far to get the Shiv Sena party name and its "bow and arrow" symbol.
 

20:32 IST, February 20th 2023
Raut destroying Uddhav, will face cases for remarks against CM, says Shinde's aide

An aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was doing "good work of destroying Uddhav Thackeray".

Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, also said police cases were being filed against Raut for an alleged derogatory and inappropriate term used by the latter while describing Shinde.

"Sanjay Raut is doing a good job of destroying Uddhav Thackeray. His work is slowly and steadily helping us. We wish him good luck," he told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex.
 

19:46 IST, February 20th 2023
'ECI failed to consider that his faction enjoys majority in Legislative Council, Rajya Sabha': Uddhav Thackeray in SC

Maharashtra leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday filed a plea in Supreme Court against Election Commission's move to allot the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "bow and arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying the polling body "failed" to consider that his faction enjoys a majority in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha.

"The ECI has failed to consider that the petitioner enjoys a majority in the Legislative Council (12 out of 12) and Rajya Sabha (3 out of 3). It is submitted that in a case of this kind where there is a conflict even in the legislative majority i.e., Lok Sabha on one hand and Rajya Sabha on the other as well as Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, more particularly, having regard to the fact that there is a possibility of the alleged members losing their right of membership, the legislative majority alone is not a safe guide to determine as to who holds the majority for the purposes of adjudicating a petition of the Symbols Order," the plea said.

18:40 IST, February 20th 2023
Shinde Camp Takes Over Shiv Sena Office In Assembly Days After 'bow And Arrow' Victory

In another jolt to Uddhav-camp in Maharashtra, the Legislative Office of the Shiv Sena party at Vidhan Bhavan has been handed over to CM Eknath Shinde's faction on Monday, February 20. The office was reported to be sealed after the beginning of the conflict in the Shiv Sena. READ THE FULL STORY.

