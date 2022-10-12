Uddhav's Andheri Bypoll Candidate Rutuja Latke In The Dark Over Her BMC Resignation Status

Amid suspense over the filing of nomination by Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party’s nominee Rutuja Latke for Andheri (East) Assembly by-election, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to accept her resignation. Latke on Wednesday, October 12, said that her first resignation was not accepted and that she is not aware as to what could be the reason. She has currently moved the Bombay High Court over the matter.

While speaking to the media, Latke said, "My first resignation was not accepted, and I was called to sign some papers. I am not aware of what is wrong or what's technically incorrect, my first resignation was not accepted because there were some signatures pending. The officials told so that I am here and that I haven't gotten any calls from Eknath Shinde. I haven't met the CM, yet I am with Uddhav Thackeray."

Latke moves HC over resignation row

Meanwhile, BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal said that he would decide on Latke's resignation from the post of administrative officer in 30 days. Rutuja Latke is the wife of late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, and is the Uddhav camp nominee for the Andheri (East) Assembly by-election. The BMC commissioner added that Latke resigned on October 3 and the rule permits him to take a decision in 30 days. Notably, if the resignation is not accepted in the next two days, she would not be able to file her nomination papers by October 14 for November 3 by-polls. Latke has moved the Bombay High Court against BMC for not accepting her resignation. The court will hear her petition on October 13 at 11 am.

Speaking to Republic TV, the BMC commissioner said, "It's a work in progress. The rules permit me to decide in 30 days. She applied on October 3 evening. There is no question of any government pressure. I have given a detailed reply."

Latke resigned in September with a view to contest in the by-election necessitated following the sudden death of her husband and incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year. An Uddhav faction leader was quoted by PTI alleging, “The BMC was delaying the process at the behest of some senior politician.”