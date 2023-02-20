Uddhav's MP-MLA Celebrating Shivaji Jayanti With Shinde's Min In Osmanabad Raise Eyebrows

Amid the ongoing Shiv Sena rift, leaders of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions in a rare sight were spotted celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19.

Two leaders from the Uddhav faction MLA Kailash Patil and MP Omraje Nimbalkar were seen together with Shinde camp Minister Tanaji Sawant during the celebrations of the 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj in Osmanabad. Shinde camp's Tanaji Sawant was seen posing with his hands on the shoulders of both leaders as all three raised slogans.

The meeting raised eyebrows as after the split of Shiv Sena into two groups there was an ongoing clash among all three leaders. This meeting comes at a time when the Election Commission ruled in favour of the Eknath Shinde camp allotting it the party name 'Shiv Sena' as well as the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol.

(In Pics: Omraje Nimbalkar on left, Tanaji Sawant in the centre, Kailash Patil on right)

Eknath Shinde faction gets 'Bow And Arrow' Symbol

It is pertinent to mention that ECI earlier on Friday ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to Shinde's group. Both Sena factions (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Thackeray last year.

The EC observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It said that Sena's constitution, amended in 2018, was not on record of the poll panel. "The Constitution of SS amended in 2018 is not given to ECI. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by the Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission," ECI said.

The poll agency observed that the undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena, which was not accepted by EC in 1999 have been brought back in a surreptitious manner further making the party akin to a fiefdom.

In a 78-page order, the Commission allowed the Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state. The Commission said MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde got nearly 76% of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5% of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.