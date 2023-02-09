UDF MLAs March To Kerala Assembly In Protest Against Fuel Cess

The opposition Congress-led UDF MLAs marched to the state Legislative Assembly here on Thursday to attend the session in protest against the Left government's refusal to roll back the tax proposals and social security cess on fuel and liquor, announced in the budget.

A day after state Finance Minister K N Balagopal refused to withdraw the budget proposals, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, led the foot march of UDF legislators to the Assembly from MLA hostel, alleging that the state government was looting the people.

Addressing reporters, Satheesan slammed the alleged arrogant attitude of the LDF government and said the UDF will intensity its protest both inside and outside the Assembly.

The MLAs held placards and raised slogans criticising the Pinarayi Vijayan -led government for not providing any relief to the people who are already hit by price rise.

Satheesan urged the state government to stop adopting an adamant stand on fuel price cess, claiming that the prices of petrol and diesel have put the the burden on the common man.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)