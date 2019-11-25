UDF Organises March Against Central Government's Decision To Sell BPCL

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday carried out a march demanding that the Narendra Modi-led Central Government not sell Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The march was organised from Thripunithura Petta to the refinery Headquarters in the Ambalamedu region of Kochi, Kerala.

Congress party leader Ramesh Chennithala headed the march. The march started from Thripunithura Pettah junction at 8:30 am. Many leaders and workers of the BPCL also walked in the march. Families of the BPCL employees also participated in the long march, that was attended by hundreds of people.

"The decision of the government to sell the BPCL company worth Rs 7 lakh crore was contradicted by the central government's decision to sell the BPL company for Rs 56,000 crore," said Chennithala.

READ | CPI(M) backs BPCL countrywide strike against privatization

READ | 'Govt has no business to be in business': Pradhan before BPCL decision

BPCL and 4 other Public Sector Enterprises to be sold by the Central Govt

Multiple MLAs came forward in support of the march, which came to an end with calling for further strikes by the workers. Earlier on November 20, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises including the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

Along with BPCL, the Union Government has also permitted for the sale of its stake in four other public sector enterprises -- Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India, THDCIL and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation. The government will also cease the management control of these PSUs. The government also plans to cease the management control of the five PSUs.

Earlier, the Kerala Communist Party of India -(Marxist) had decided to extend its support to a proposed all India level strike of BPCL employees against the privatization of the public sector enterprise by the Central Government on November 28.

READ | Here's what happened to BPCL, SCI shares after the big privatization move

READ | BPCL stake sale | SCI, Concor to strengthen firms, bring in fresh investments: FICCI

(With inputs from ANI)