Udhampur Blast: 1 Terrorist Arrested In Connection To IED Blast In Crowded Market

In a breakthrough development, the Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a terrorist in connection with executing the IED blast that took place in Jammu's Udhampur district in March this year. Notably, one person lost his life and 14 others were injured in the blast that took place on March 9 afternoon at the Slathia Chowk.

The accused has been arrested almost three months after the incident as he went into hiding after carrying out the gruesome act. He was nabbed from the Banilhal town of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir. The police are presently investigating the matter.

Also, the accused is presently in police custody and further questioning is underway.

This development came just a day after the Indian Army jawan, who got injured in a suspected IED blast in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district, succumbed to his injuries in an Army Hospital in Udhampur. He was among the three army personnel who were injured in the blast that took place inside a privately hired vehicle at Sedow in Shopian.

Udhampur blast incident

As multiple terror attacks and targeted killings strike the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Udhampur blast incident was also one such attempt aimed at inflicting fear among the people in the valley. The tragic incident took place on the afternoon of March 9 when an IED bomb exploded on a public road in a market further killing one person and injuring 14 others.

The blast site was close to the Udhampur court complex. Following the blast, SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar also reached the spot and informed that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital

“It seems that the explosion has taken place inside the crate on a vegetable stall. The investigation is underway. Injured has been shifted to hospital and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses,” SSP Udhampur had said.

Condemning the attack, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh termed the blast a ‘cowardly act’ further adding that those involved will be brought to justice soon. Bringing more light to the incident, he also informed that further investigation is underway.

