Udhampur Chopper Crash: Pilots Killed In J&K Cremated As India Mourns Their Deaths

India on Wednesday mourned the death of Braveheart Major Rohit Kumar as people witnessed his cremation with full military honours at Devika Ghat in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. His counterpart, Major Anuj Rajput's body was also cremated in Panchkula.

A casket containing his body wrapped in tricolour was taken to the cremation ground where a large number of people joined to bid a teary adieu to Kumar amid the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Shaheed Major Amar Rahe'.

Floral tribute, gun salute for India's Bravehearts

Officials of the army said that floral tributes were paid to the deceased during the last rites which were performed with full military honours, including a gun salute. The officials said that the mortal remains of Major Rajput would be taken to his hometown in Panchkula, Haryana.

Indian Army pilots succumb to injuries after helicopter crash

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, North Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Wednesday led his troops to pay homage to two major-rank pilots who were killed when their helicopter crash-landed in a dense forest in Udhampur district, officials said. Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput were conducting a training session when their Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar near Patnitop, resulting in grave injuries. Both the pilots succumbed at Command Hospital, Udhampur where they had been evacuated for treatment.

Army salutes valiant sons of India

A defence spokesperson said a solemn ceremony was held at Udhampur, where the GoC-in-C, North Command, laid a wreath to honour the valiant sons of India who laid down their lives in the line of duty. "Major Kumar (35) and Major Rajput (28) were brave officers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The Indian Army will always remain indebted to their supreme sacrifice and it offers deepest condolences to their families," he said.

Inputs: PTI

Image: ANI/TWITTER