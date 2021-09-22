Udhampur Helicopter Crash: Indian Army Pays Homage To Pilots Killed In J&K

The Indian Army held a solemn ceremony at Udhampur on Wednesday to honour soldiers Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash while on duty. During the ceremony, Lt General YK Joshi and other officials of the army laid wreaths and paid homage to the fallen soldiers. The two officers had succumbed to their injuries after they crash-landed an Indian Army aviation helicopter on Tuesday near the Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir.

PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence shared a video of the ceremony on social media. “In a solemn ceremony held at Udhampur today, Lt Gen YK Joshi, Northern Command of the Indian Army laid wreaths to pay homage & to honour the valiant sons of India, Maj Rohit Kumar & Maj Anuj Rajput who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” PRO Udhampur tweeted while sharing the video. The family of the fallen soldiers were present at the ceremony.

Indian Army pilots succumb to injuries after helicopter crash

Two pilots of an Indian Army aviation helicopter on Tuesday crash-landed near the Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir. As per Army's official statement, the two pilots, Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput were critically injured in the crash-landing and were evacuated to the hospital. However, both the officers succumbed to their injuries.

After the evacuation, the Army released a statement and said that during a training sortie in Patnitop area, a Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. The Northern Command later confirmed the two injured soldiers succumbed to their injuries and offered their condolences to their families for the supreme sacrifice.

The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, officials said, adding the chopper belonged to the Army Aviation Corps. The officials also noted that there was a thick fog over Patnitop when the incident occurred.

Following the tragic incident, Lt Gen Y K Joshi paid tributes to the slain officers. "Army Commander, Northern Command, and all other ranks salute the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 21 September 2021 at Patnitop and offer deepest condolences to their families," the Army's Northern Command said in a tweet.

