Udhampur IED Blast Plot Was Hatched It Manali: Inside Details Of Probe Accessed

In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terrorist in connection with the ED blast in Slathia Chowk area of Udhampur on March 9 this year. The IED blast led to the death of one person and injured 14 others.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohd Ramzan, a resident of Ramsoo area near Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Notably, Ramzan's father, Mohd Sohail, was also a terrorist who was killed earlier.

Sources say that the arrested terrorist travelled over 400 KMs to carry out this IED attack in Slathia Chowk area of Udhampur after which he went incommunicado. He was in hiding in his hometown for long before he was nabbed by Jammu and Kashmir Police .

Soon after the IED attack took place, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh visited the spot, and a Special Investigation Team was constituted to nab the perpetrators. It was a challenging investigation as the conspiracy was hatched when Ramzan, who carried out this attack, was not in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources say that terror handlers used social media applications in hatching the conspiracy and at that time, Ramzan was in Manali where he was working for a long time. He was tasked to carry out IED attack by handlers and subsequent;y a plot was hatched.

Sources say that one more person has been detained in this connection and is being grilled by police about his involvement. More arrests are likely in this case.

"It is hard to keep track on such “White Collar” suspects as their activities are never suspicious. However, after this incident, police have been asked to increase vigil as these elements can disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra," said an official.

Police have also established vital transactions from the account of the arrested terrorist indicating that he was given money to carry out the IED blast in Slathia Chowk area of Udhampur.