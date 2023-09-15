Udhampur Station Officially Becomes 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station'

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir government passed an order that approved the renaming of the Udhampur railway station to "Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station"-- a monumental step to honour the memory of a true hero. The official order, undersigned by Secretary to the J&K Government, IAS Sanjeev Verma, resonated with pride and reverence: "Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of 'Udhampur' railway station as 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station' in district Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir."

This milestone achievement follows the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India on September 7, regarding the name change request. Once the Union Government granted its consent, the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Administration promptly issued the order on September 14, cementing the renaming of the Udhampur railway station in honour of the valiant Captain Tushar.

Earlier while speaking to Republic on the Union Government's approval, MoS Jitendra Singh who also hails from J&K, had said, “The public wanted to honour the braveheart after he made the supreme sacrifice and his parents too approached me, following which the matter was taken up formally. After getting approval from the Survey General of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs too gave its nod for the same as it is a befitting tribute to the hero who attained martyrdom while safeguarding the country.”

Capt. Tushar Mahajan-- True hero

Captain Tushar Mahajan's (Shaurya Chakra) life story is one of unwavering dedication and sacrifice. He was an officer of the 9 PARA, a Special Forces unit of the Indian Army. Born to renowned Udhampur educationalist and retired principal Dev Raj Gupta and Asha Rani, Captain Mahajan harboured a childhood dream of joining the defence forces and protecting his nation.

Tragically, his heroism was immortalised in 2016 when he and another army captain laid down their lives while courageously battling terrorists in the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) building in the Pampore area of Pulwama district in the Kashmir Valley.

In 2016, Captain Mahajan's childhood friend, Sushant, shared a touching memory of the young hero: "He was such a boy that when he was asked to write an essay in the class he wrote that his aim was to join the Army and kill terrorists. That was the time when his other classmates did not even know what terrorists or the army was."

His father, Dev Raj Gupta, echoed the sentiments of a proud father, saying, "Though I have lost my son, I am proud that he laid down his life for the nation, an honour which only a few can get."

The renaming of the Udhampur railway station to "Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station" is not just a change in name but a profound tribute to a fearless warrior, a son of the soil, and an embodiment of sacrifice. It stands as a source of inspiration for generations to come, reminding people of the valour and commitment shown by Captain Tushar in defending our beloved nation.