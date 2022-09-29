Udhampur Twin Blasts: Second Explosion Reported In J&K; Sources Confirm Terror Angle

Another mysterious blast took place in a bus that was parked at the bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Thursday morning, September 29. This is the second blast in Udhampur in the last 8 hours after a blast occurred in an empty bus parked at a petrol pump in the district on Wednesday.

These back to back two mysterious blasts have raised the concern of the security forces and sources in the J&K police have confirmed the terror angle in these explosions as a similar modus operandi used in both explosions. Notably, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team as well as the dog squad team reached the spot to carry out further investigation. In addition to this, samples at the explosion site have been collected and will then be shifted for forensic analysis. It is pertinent to mention that no one has been reported injured in this second blast at the bus stop in Udhampur.

Republic #LIVE from Udhampur blast site | Hours after first blast, another bus explodes in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur; security beefed up



Tune in - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/NrFUf97nZp — Republic (@republic) September 29, 2022

Responding to these twin blasts in Udhampur, J&K police have beefed up security and have also issued a security alert in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, all vehicles in the area are thoroughly being checked from the security point of view as security forces cordoned off the area.

Speaking to Republic over the Udhampur twin blasts, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, “There is no doubt that militant organisations are doing such kind of works on the directions of Pakistan.”

Former J&K DGP SP Vaid called the Udhampur blasts "unfortunate" and said that Udhampur is a sensitive place given that its a headquarters for the Indian Army's Northern Command. "It’s unfortunate that these two blasts happened in places like Udhampur which is the headquarters for the northern command, a very sensitive place. Fortunately, there were no casualties," SP Vaid said.

"These two blasts happening within the gap of eight hours in the Jammu region, it is definitely disturbing," SP Vaid told Republic. He also raised concern over these blasts saying that this comes at a time when Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit J&K.

“The police need to go into all aspects of the investigation,” he said. Adding further he claimed that these blasts in Udhampur indicate the presence of terror elements in the region. Warning that these terror elements could inflict casualties in near future, he urged police to stay “very very alert”.

Republic TV has learned that sticky bombs were used in these twin blasts in J&K's Udhampur. The same modus operandi was used in both these blasts as sticky bombs were planted very next to the back doors of the two buses.

ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh arrived at the Udhampur bus stand where the second blast took place. In a brief interaction with reporters, ADGP Jammu said, "Investigation is being done. It seems (the blast) has been done with a timer," ANI reported.

Adding further he said, “Yesterday, the central government has warned saying that such incident could happen after the PFI ban." The BJP leader said there is a need to stay more vigilant as Udhampur is the headquarters of the northern command of the Indian army.

ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh arrives at the Udhampur bus stand where the second blast had happened.



"Investigation is being done. It seems (the blast) has been done with a timer," he says



Two blasts occurred within 8 hours in Udhampur pic.twitter.com/na0df5PRPj — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

Udhampur twin blasts

Notably, this second blast comes when a mysterious blast occurred in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday night injuring two people. According to the officials, an empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 PM.

"The blast occurred around 10:30 pm. Two people have been injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage. The reason for the blast is still not known. We are investigating the matter," said Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, ANI reported.