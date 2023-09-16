Udhayanidhi Stalin Lauds DMK Government For Launching The Women Welfare Scheme

Tamil Nadu Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday lauded the commencement of 'Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme and stated the DMK government has "fulfilled its election promise."

"The scheme would empower women and is also a part of the DMK party's poll promises that we have fulfilled," he said.

He continued, "The Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme is a very important one and also part of our poll promises. Many were asking when the scheme would be launched, and now our leader has fulfilled it. This is a very important event. All eyes are on Tamil Nadu for the launch of this scheme."

"Our Chief Minister is working hard towards women empowerment; We are all calling this the Dravidian Model of Government. 1.6 crore women will be benefited from this scheme," he added.

Stalin speaks on the benefits of the scheme

Stalin further talked about the monthly income scheme for women and the poll promises that they have fulfilled.

He said, "All our schemes are good. We are doing what we said before the election, and we are also doing what we haven't mentioned in the poll promises. The breakfast scheme for school students was not part of the poll's promise. Free bus schemes for women also got huge applause," he said. "We don't want to worry about the opposition's criticism. Here, women are happy, and they are all wishing us and expressing their happiness. There will always be criticism of everything."

The monthly income scheme for women began on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former chief minister and founder of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Under this scheme, Rs 1000 will be given to 1.06 crore women heads of families in the state.

Launch of the event took place in Kancheepuram

The launch event held in Kancheepuram was attended by chief minister MK Stalin, minister TM Anbarasan, Kancheepuram MP G. Selvam, legislators C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, K Sundar, and K. Selvaperunthagai, and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, among others.

As per an official release, the state government has specified as many as 1,605 crore women are eligible to derive the benefits of this direct cash transfer scheme. "The government will also give time for eligible women, who feel they have been left out, to enrol in the scheme. They can put in a request through the e-Seva portal to be enlisted. Their requests would be processed within 30 days", as per a government statement.

(With inputs from ANI)