Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth minister, and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday said that the killing of an army man allegedly by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor in Krishnagiri district was the result of a 'family issue'. When asked why the councillor has not been suspended by the party yet, he evaded the question and said the accused has been arrested.

On being confronted by Republic, Udhayanidhi said, "Action has been taken. It is a family issue. He (DMK) councillor has been arrested now, he is in jail."

Indian Army soldier Lance Naik M Prabhu, who was posted in Srinagar, had been to his native Vellampatti village, Poochampally, on leave. On February 8, an argument broke out between the DMK functionary Chinnaswamy and Prabhu and the latter's elder brother Prabhakaran, also in the Army, over washing clothes near the town panchayat's water tank, according to Rama Nandagopal, president of Krishnagiri district BJP Ex-Servicemen Wing.

Later in the evening, Chinnaswamy and his accomplices thrashed both brothers. Prabhu was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed on February 15 while Prabhakaran is undergoing treatment.

Nagarasampatty police have registered an FIR (First Information Report) against nine people including Chinnaswamy and his son Gurusuryamoorthy as accused.

‘It’s a planned murder': Brother of Lance Naik Prabhu

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Prabhakaran said, "That man attacked me saying that he was from DMK. He said ‘you might be working in the Indian Army but can’t do anything to me’. This is a planned thing. They planned and murdered my brother. They used to harass us as we used to not believe them. They used to bully us and now they have taken the life of my brother."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party and ex-servicemen staged a protest in Krishnagiri and many parts of the state demanding stringent action against the accused.