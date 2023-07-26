Udupi Washroom Filming Case: FIR Filed Against Three Students

The Malpe police station in Karnataka’s Udupi filed a suo motu case and registered an FIR today (July 26) in an incident in which a hidden camera was placed in the washroom of a private college by female students of a particular community. A case has been filed under sections 509, 204,175, 34 I.P.C., and 66 (E) of the IT Act against the three para medical students - Shabnaaz, Alfiya, and Aleema who tried to shoot a video inside the toilet of the college.

Notably, the Udupi district police on July 25 urged the public not to believe rumours regarding news circulating in social media that a hidden camera was placed in the washroom of a private college in Udupi. Police didn’t register any complaint as there was no clue about the incident to file a suo motu case, the Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machhindra said.

Udupi Video Incident | Udupi Police has filed two cases. One case linked to three female students and college administration regarding deletion of a video of a student filmed in the toilet. Second case linked to uploading of a hidden camera video on YouTube channels. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/i9JWGmNOHO — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

BJP leader and ex-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lashed out at the government and said, "...Police is not taking any action...They wanted to take action against the girl who raised an alarm, the whistleblower rather than the culprits. After a hue and cry, they have lodged an FIR. State Govt is saying it is fake news. If it is so, why were three girls suspended and why is there an apology letter?...Police have failed...They are under tremendous political pressure. I urge them to work without any political pressure."

FIR filed

As per the FIR filed by the Malpe police station, the incident occurred on July 18 between 2.30 to 3 pm at the Nethra Jyothi Paramedical College, Kadekaru village in Udupi. The complainant Sushma G B, a Police Sub Inspector at the police station said she went to the college after a student protest was reported to her on July 20, “I went there and inquired that Surabhi (pen name), a second-year diploma in operation theatre course student, went to the college toilet between 2.30 pm and 3.00 pm on 18.7.2023. Her friends Shabnaaz, Alfiya, and Aleema, a second-year diploma in optometry student, went to make a video of Surabhi and accidentally made a video of Kirti (Pen name), a second-year diploma in operations theatre student.”

She further added that on July 19 three mobile phones were taken into custody by the college management from the students, but no complaint was lodged to register a case about the incident. “It has come to my notice that since it is a cognizable offence, I am filing this complaint with the intention of ascertaining the truth against the students and the management who shot a video of a woman's privacy on her mobile phone and deleted it as soon as she came to know about it. I request you to accept this, file a complaint, and conduct a proper investigation,” the FIR read.

#WATCH | Udupi Video Incident | Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai says, "...Police is not taking any action...They wanted to take action against the girl who raised an alarm, the whistleblower rather than the culprits. After a hue and cry, they have lodged an… pic.twitter.com/8433MLqn6B — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Accused students suspended

Addressing a press meeting, college director Rashmi Krishna Prasad said as soon as the management learned about the incident, an inquiry was held. Based on the investigations, students have been suspended as part of disciplinary action for bringing mobile phones to college, which is against the rules. She said the students have also apologised for their actions. The police, who were informed, reached the college and an investigation was carried out in the presence of the parents of the students involved.

Rashmi Krishna Prasad said the students have clearly stated that it was only for fun that a video was made, and that they submitted an apology.

