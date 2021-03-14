UFBU calls for two-day bank strike; services likely to be affected for 4 days

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), angered by the government's decision to privatise two more Public Sector Banks (PSBs), has called for a two-day bank strike on March 15 and 16. Concerned with the scale of the strike, most banks have informed their customers about the effect on branch and office operations, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank. However, the banks have also stated that they are taking the required measures to ensure that bank branches and offices run smoothly on the days of the planned strike.

Earlier, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam had claimed, "About 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks will participate in the strike." The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has also called for a staggered movement against bank privatisation and disinvestment. Meanwhile, banks will be closed on Saturday (March 13), and Sunday (March 14). In a nutshell, financial services will be disrupted for four days.

In the last four years, the government has merged 14 public sector banks and sold the majority stake of the IDBI Bank to LIC to privatise it. Now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared the privatisation of two more public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment programme in the Union Budget last month.

The members of UFBU including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI) will take part in the strike to protest against the government's move. Other associations including the Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) will also be part of the two-day strike.

