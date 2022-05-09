UGC Seeks Report From Sharda University Over Exam Question On Nazism-Hindutva Comparison

Sharda University's BA political science exam paper had a question where they allegedly asked students to write similarities between fascism and Hindutva.

In the political science exam paper, the Sharda University asked students, “Do you find any similarities between Fascism/ Nazism and Hindu right-wing (Hindutva)?”

Students were further told to elaborate on the same arguments.

In a recent update, University Grants Commission has sought a report from the Sharda University on the exam question about the similarities between Fascism and Hindutva.

The matter was raised on social media by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vikash Preetam Sinha. He shared the screenshot of the question paper on Twitter on May 6. Soon after the question paper went viral, a large section of people started to condemn it.

The 'BanShardaUniversity' hashtag trended on social media platform Twitter. However, the university has not issued any statement in this regard yet.

BJP leader Vikesh Preetam Sinha tweeted, "See the act on the name of the university 'Sharda' that the students are being asked in the examination to prove 'Hinduism' as essentially equivalent to Fascism and Nazism. This question paper is allegedly made by a Muslim teacher."

Rajasthan board class 12 political science question paper

A similar incident was recorded recently in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Board class 12 political science exam was held recently and six questions related to Congress were asked in a question paper. Most of the questions were regarding the achievements of the political party.

“Who gave the slogan of Gareebi hatao?", “Describe congress’ social and intellectual alliances," “How many seats did congress win in 1984 elections?", “Which political party dominated the first three general elections?", “General elections of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain this statement", among other questions were asked.