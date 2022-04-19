UGC To Allow Joint Degrees From Indian & Foreign Colleges Soon; Chairman Details Specifics

Indian and foreign higher education institutions will be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programs with the University Grants Commission (UGC) approval, informed Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The decision was taken at a meeting of the higher education regulator on Tuesday.

In an online interaction with the media, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the new norms were accepted on Tuesday at its 557th commission meeting on April 19, 2022. According to the new legislation, the "joint degree programme" will be carried out through an MoU between Indian and foreign higher education institutions.

“Any Indian institution accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking, without seeking any prior approval from the UGC,” Kumar said.

According to the chairman, students will have to earn more than 30 percent credits from the foreign institution under the programme. He further added that the regulations shall not be applicable to programmes offered online and in the open and distance learning mode.

Twinning and Dual Degree Programmes

The regulations also provide for a twinning programme and a dual degree programme, in addition to the joint degree. He stated that Students in the twinning programme can complete no more than 30% of the course's credit requirements and will only be given a degree by their home country's university.

He further said that Students will be able to accomplish more than 30% of their credit requirements from the dual degree programme, and they will receive degrees from both universities where they studied. These are not separate degrees, but rather programmes for the same course/degree. These programmes are only offered in the conventional (physical) mode of study and will not apply to distance or online courses.

The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that such collaborations will significantly bolster international connections. He went on to say that higher educational institutions will be required to keep their fee structures "reasonable" and to publish them on their websites along with course specifics for the admissions process. On the other hand, the UGC has not set a limit on how much institutes can charge for these courses.