UIDAI Likely To Provide Aadhaar Enrolment For Newborn Babies In Hospitals

In a major development, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to provide Aadhaar enrolment to newborn babies in hospitals soon. Unique Identification Authority of India CEO Saurabh Garg informed that the UIDAI is trying to collaborate with the registrar of births to give Aadhaar numbers to newborn babies after 99.7% adult population has been enrolled in Aadhaar.

Further elaborating on the same, he said: "The newborn babies will be provided with an Aadhaar card by simply clicking his picture when a child is born. We don't take biometrics of children below five years but link it with one of his parents either with mother or father and after a child crossed the age of five will take their biometrics."

He also stated that the UIDAI is trying to give Aadhar numbers to all of the population as last year, 10,000 camps were organised in the remote areas where it was found that many people don't possess Aadhaar cards and as a result, 30 lakh people were enrolled. The UIDAI allotted the first Aadhar number in the year 2010.

"At starting, our focus was to enrol as many as people we can and now our focus is on updating. Nearly 10 crore people update their names, addresses, mobile numbers every year. Out of 140 crore bank accounts, 120 crore accounts has been linked with Aadhar," Garg added.

Aadhaar Looking To Go Global: UIDAI

Meanwhile, UIDAI is looking to collaborate with foreign countries and international organisations to build digital identity systems across the world. CEO Garg during a panel discussion with Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma at the Infinity Forum had said the authority is also exploring emerging technology to enhance security and increase the number of transactions that can be done by using Aadhaar.

"We think going forward we will be happy to collaborate with other nations. We would like to collaborate with international organisations also in building international institutions for standards for national identity. We look forward to future years to collaborate with different nations and see that digital identity, which becomes a means of empowerment, is available across the world," Garg had said.

(With ANI Inputs)