Ujjain: 21-year-old Girl Wins Panchayat Poll, Becomes Youngest Sarpanch Of Madhya Pradesh

In a moment of pride, Lakshika Dagar, a 21-year-old girl from Ujjain, became the youngest Sarpanch (head of a village) in Madhya Pradesh following her victory in the three-tier panchayat elections. In an added joy, Lakshika has won the title of being the youngest female sarpanch of Madhya Pradesh, a day prior to her birthday.

An atmosphere of celebration was created in the village with the announcement of the election results. Voters gave a beaucoup of blessings on the manifesto of Lakshika

Eight women candidates from the village had entered the fray for the post of Sarpanch in Chintaman Jawasia gram panchayat. Lakshika was the youngest candidate among the candidates who defeated the others by winning by 487 votes.

Lakshika Dagar holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication and is associated with Radio Jockey and Journalism in Ujjain

Speaking to media regarding her poll victory, the newly-elected chief of the Chintaman Jawasia village said, "After filing the nomination papers, my aim was to work for the development of the village. It has been promised in the manifesto that the problem of drinking water, drain, and street light has to be solved in the village. Along with this, the promise of getting the benefit of a housing scheme for the homeless families of the village will be fulfilled,” ANI reported.

