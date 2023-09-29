Ujjain Rape Case Accused's Parents Seek Death Penalty For Son, But Find It Hard To Believe

The tearful father of the Ujjain rape case accused has demanded death penalty for his son if he is found guilty of the barbarism. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, accused Bharat Soni's father said that his son has no place in this society but expected him to be free if he is innocent.

Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver, is the prime accused in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl who was found bleeding in the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on September 25. In the FIR, the police also revealed that the minor was mentally unstable. The auto driver was nabbed after he was spotted driving around the city with the victim. Blood stains on the passenger seat of his auto also strengthened the case. The girl who hails from Satna is a class 8 student and ran away from her home after being upset, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma told Republic TV.

Parents demand punishment for accused son but find it hard to believe

"He is not worthy of living in this society. He has no right. He should be hanged," said the father while holding back his tears. "And if my son is innocent, then I have trust in God and judiciary, he will be free."

He also seemed to have a hard time believing the actions of his son as he said that his son could be wrong but not entirely. "I cannot believe that he did anything wrong with the girl. He must have helped the criminals, he must be wrong somewhere but only he knows if he raped her," the accused's father said.

His mother too believed her son was innocent but was open to punishment if he was found guilty. "I don't believe that he did such a thing. There are many others involved in this. My boy has not done anything," the mother said.

Reports suggest that the MP administration is looking for illegal properties of the accused and his house could be bulldozed if it is illegal, something which the father didn't know about until Republic told him.

"Where will we go? Nobody in my family ever had a job, we are all labourers. Even my father lived and died in the slums. I have granddaughters and daughters, where would I go?" the father asked as tears rolled down his face. He also requested the government to provide him with an alternate option if his current house is razed.