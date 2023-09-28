Ujjain Rape Case: Arrested Auto-driver Was With The Minor During The Incident, Say Police

Hours after the Ujjain Police detained several suspects in connection to the minor rape case, the Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma revealed that during the investigation, several important evidence were recovered by the police. He further informed that the auto-driver, who is one of the suspects detained in connection with the case, has confirmed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident.

The police further informed that it is quizzing at least five people in connection to the case as of now. “All the five people being interrogated were around the minor at the time of the incident,” said SP Sharma.

Earlier in the day, the Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) informed that during the investigation it was found that an auto-rickshaw driver was seen interacting with the girl in a CCTV footage. When police seized his auto, blood stains were found on the passenger seat.

Victim not from Ujjain

While the identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained, the police have found that the victim was not from Ujjain and is a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna. A missing complaint was also reportedly filed in the Satna district regarding the absence of the girl.

Ujjain horror

A video of the 12-year-old girl walking on the streets of Ujjain in a half-naked state and bleeding surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The girl was seen going door-to-door to seek help but was seemingly refused any assistance and even shooed away by a resident. The minor was ultimately rescued by a local ashram official who took her to a private hospital and where a medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

Following this, an FIR was registered at Mahakal police station and an investigation into the incident was initiated. A SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed and an investigation is underway in the case.