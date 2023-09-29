Ujjain Rape Case: Congress MP Surjewala Arrives At Indore Hospital To Meet Survivor

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday visited a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to meet the 12-year-old girl, who was raped and found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city. He slammed the BJP-led state government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and for increasing crime cases against women.

"Why Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government is silent on the incident even after five days? How did the innocent girl reach Ujjain from Satna?" asked Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, after meeting the victim at Indore Hospital.

Assuring all-out assistance to the victim, Surjewala said, "Congress leader Kamal Nath has announced financial assistance worth Rs 5 lakh for the rape victim. We will provide her free treatment at big hospitals in Delhi and Gurgaon if needed."

Ujjain rape: Prime accused held

The prime accused auto-drive was arrested, while three others were detained after the minor girl was raped and found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city, the police said. It added that the survivor walked a long distance pleading for help.

The police informed that the victim had boarded an auto at Jeevan Kheri, a CCTV video of which was retrieved. They found blood stains on the auto and ordered a forensic examination. Shockingly, a missing report of the minor girl was filed a day before the incident in Satna, over 700 km from Ujjain.

Amid massive public outrage, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered a special investigation team to probe the crime. Meanwhile, Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP, with party's General Secretary Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra saying, "Girls, women, tribals and Dalits are not safe in the 20 years of BJP’s misgovernance."