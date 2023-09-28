Ujjain Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands Death Penalty For Culprits

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has demanded swift action in a fastrack court against the accused of the Ujjain rape case. Speaking to ANI on September 28, Maliwal also said that the culprits must be hanged for the crime of sexual assault on a minor girl.

The case pertains to the rape of a 12-year-old girl who was found bleeding on the streets of Ujjain on September 27. Reports say that the girl walked around 8 km in a semi-naked state while asking for help from locals.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal says, "A 12-year-old girl was raped in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh...MP Police should arrest the accused immediately...

"Who are these people who had no kindness to help the 12-year-old who was begging before them. Shouldn't action be taken against these people. What kind of nation are we building?" the DCW chief questioned. She also expressed her distress yesterday in a post on X where she wrote, "In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a girl, after being raped for two and a half hours, kept running on the road in a half-naked state, soaked in blood. The laxity of law and order across the country is shameful. The failure of the governments is obvious but humanity among the people is also vanishing."

As of now, three people have been detained by the police while an auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for the heinous crime. The Ujjain SP said that the driver was seen interacting with the girl in a CCTV footage and bloodstains were found on the passenger seat.

उज्जैन मामले की जांच के लिए SIT का गठन कर दिया गया है। एक संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लिया गया है।

जांच के आधार पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।



— Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 27, 2023

"There should be action against such people as well. The case should go to Fastrack court, and such people should be hanged. How will our girls be saved and study if such incidents keep happening every other day? I would appeal for strict action for the accused," Maliwal said.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in investigating the case after an FIR was registered at the Mahakal Police Station. Speaking about the crime yesterday, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra informed that one suspect was detained and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits based on the investigation.