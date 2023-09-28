Ujjain Rape Case: Girl's Family Identifies Her, Reveals She Was Missing Since Sept 24

The identity of the Ujjain rape victim was ascertained on Thursday after her family identified her by seeing the photographs and CCTV footage. It has been learnt that the victim, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, was missing since September 24 after she left home for school. The family of the victim is en route to Ujjain, along with Satna Police, for identification of the victim.

“On the basis of photographs and CCTV, a family of Satna district has claimed that Ujjain rape survivor belongs to their family. They said that the girl went missing on September 24 when she left home for school. A team of Satna Police with family members had left for Ujjain to identify the victim,” police informed.

The development came after the police informed that the victim was not from Ujjain and is a Satna resident. It further stated that a missing complaint was also filed in the district after the 12-year-old schoolgirl did not return home. A missing complaint was also reportedly filed in the Satna district regarding the absence of the girl.

Victim in school uniform

Republic on Thursday accessed an image of the victim showing her fully clothed. As per the image, the girl was seen wearing a girl Salwar-Kameez, similar to a school uniform. The picture was taken from the CCTV footage which was captured during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

5 suspects detained

Meanwhile, the police have so far detained five suspects, including an auto-rickshaw driver, in connection to the rape case. It was reported that the auto driver was seen interacting with the victim. When the police seized his auto, blood stains were found on the passenger seat. The Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma revealed that during the investigation, several important evidence were recovered by the police and informed that the auto-driver, who is one of the suspects detained in connection with the case, has confirmed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident.