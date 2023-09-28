Ujjain Rape Case: Police Establishes Time Of Crime As Victim Seen Fully Clothed In CCTV

Amid the ongoing probe in the 12-year-old girl rape case in Ujjain, Republic has accessed an image of the victim showing her fully clothed. In addition to this, it has also been learnt that the horrific incident occurred between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday.

Sources have informed that the police have accessed CCTV footage showing the girl wearing a Salwar-Kameez (similar to a school uniform) at around 3 a.m. on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. In view of the visuals, the Ujjain Police suspect that the entire incident took place early on Monday between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Four suspects detained

Meanwhile, the police have detained four suspects, including an auto-rickshaw driver (40), amid the ongoing probe. It was reported that the auto driver was seen interacting with the victim. When the police seized his auto, blood stains were found on the passenger seat. Apart from him, three suspects, who were seen around the girl while she was walking on the street half-naked and injured, are also been quizzed by the police.

As part of the investigation, the police have also learnt that the minor girl does not belong to Ujjain and is a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. A missing report of a girl was also filed by the family in the district.

The police informed that they have retrieved the CCTV footage of the 8 km stretch where the victim walked on foot while pleading for help. As per the CCTV visuals, the girl was seen pleading for help but was shooed away by a local.

Horrific crime in MP’s Ujjain

The nation went into shock after a video of a 12-year-old girl walking on a street in Ujjain city half-naked and bleeding surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The girl was seen going door-to-door to seek help but was seemingly refused any assistance and even shooed away by a resident. The minor was ultimately rescued by a local ashram official who took her to a private hospital and where a medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

Following this, an FIR was registered at Mahakal Police Station in connection and an investigation into the incident. A SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed and an investigation is underway in the case.