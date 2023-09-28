Ujjain Rape Case: SP Sachin Sharma Details Sequence Of Horrific Events

The Ujjain rape case has sparked nationwide outrage and raised questions over the morality of citizens who refused to help a sexually assaulted minor. The case dates back to September 25 when a 12-year-old girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and forced to walk eight km for 2.5 hours after locals refused to help her. A disturbing video from Ujjain which surfaced on social media showed the bloodied girl walking semi-naked.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ujjain Superintendent of Police, Sachin Sharma gave a detailed description of the horror and explained the sequence of the disturbing event. So far, three suspects have been detained and an auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested.

SP details Ujjain's horror