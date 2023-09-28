Last Updated:

Ujjain Rape Case: SP Sachin Sharma Details Sequence Of Horrific Events

The Ujjain rape case dates back to September 25 when a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and forced to walk eight km.

Ujjain horror

Ujjain Superintendent of Police, Sachin Sharma.


The Ujjain rape case has sparked nationwide outrage and raised questions over the morality of citizens who refused to help a sexually assaulted minor. The case dates back to September 25 when a 12-year-old girl was raped in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and forced to walk eight km for 2.5 hours after locals refused to help her. A disturbing video from Ujjain which surfaced on social media showed the bloodied girl walking semi-naked.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ujjain Superintendent of Police, Sachin Sharma gave a detailed description of the horror and explained the sequence of the disturbing event. So far, three suspects have been detained and an auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested. 

SP details Ujjain's horror

  • SP Sharma said that the victim hails from MP's Satna and reached Ujjain on September 24. The officer said that the girl left her house after being upset over an issue. "It is established that she left her home after being upset," SP Sharma said. 
  • He said that the Ujjain Police recently received a confirmation about the girl disappearing. She is a student of class 8, according to SP Sharma. 
  • The rape incident happened on September 25 and the police received information about it at around 10 am. "We reached the spot and secured it. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team also reached there. We took the girl to the hospital for treatment and we tried to get her statements but she was unable to speak at the time," the SP said. 
  • The girl was rescued by a priest named Rahul Sharma. Speaking to media, the priest said that the girl was bleeding and was unable to speak. He was the first person who called the police. 
  • He revealed that the victim's medical examination was carried out at the hospital and a case was filed under IPC section 376 and POCSO Act based on the results. 
  • The case was registered at the Mahakal Police Station and the police found vital evidence about the involvement of an auto-rickshaw driver who met the girl 3-4 hours before the incident. "We found bloodstains in the back seat of the auto. He confessed during questioning that he met the girl and made her sit in the front and then in the back and roamed around with her for quite some time," SP Sharma told Republic. 
  • The SP said that everyone who the girl came in contact with is being investigated. "She spoke to five people after coming to Ujjain and everyone is being questioned," he said. 
  • When asked if it could be a case of gang rape, the officer said that the confirmation can be made only through medical evidence. 
