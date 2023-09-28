Ujjain Rape Horror Main Accused Makes Escape Attempt During Crime Scene Recreation

In a major development in the Ujjain rape horror, the main culprit Bharat Soni was arrested on Thursday, September 28, the police informed and added that he tried to escape from the custody of the police. During the escape attempt, both he and some police personnel got injured, stated the police officials.

The culprit has been taken to the district hospital by the police, where he is undergoing treatment and medical examination. Inspector Ajay Kumar said, "Today, we reached the spot to recreate the scene of crime and recover the clothes worn by the girl. Sensing an opportunity, Bharat Soni tried to escape. Police personnel chased him and caught him. During this, he fell on the cement road and received injuries in his arms and legs."

According to the exclusive information with Republic TV, among the people apprehended by the police, one is accused of being involved in the act of rape, the second accused who is an auto driver didn't inform the police inspite of having information about the injured girl. As per the information available thus far, the rape was committed by four auto drivers and two locals. Apart from the main accused, the second auto driver has also been made accused in the case. The key accused has been booked under IPC Section 376. The police was informed about the incident on September 25. The victim was unable to speak even after she was counselled by the police following which an FIR was filed at the Mahakal police station.

Auto drivers responsible for the brutal rape

The girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. After being found, she was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police have said. The girl on Wednesday was operated upon by a team of specialist doctors in Indore and her condition is said to be critical but stable, they said.

According to the information, the victim girl had met six people at different places. Out of these, four were auto drivers and two were pedestrians. After interrogating three auto drivers, the police reached the fourth auto driver who was found tampering with the evidence inside his auto. He had also tampered with the number plate of his auto. The officials informed that the prime accused's phone was also switched off for the last 24 hours. The accused confirmed the truth during the interrogation and was thus identified.