Advocate Ujjwal Nikam Asks Society To Introspect Hyderabad Encounter Amidst Celebrations

Special public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam while speaking to the news agency ANI said that along with the celebrations people also need to introspect the encounter of four accused in the horrific Hyderabad incident. He stated that he feels very good that the four “culprits” are dead, however, with the perspective of law and order, we need an improved and corrective criminal justice system. He also said that the judiciary will now look into the fact whether the encounter done by the police force was justified.

Ujjwal Nikam on the Hyderabad encounter

The Padma Shri awardee, public prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam said, “I, being a common man express happiness over the death of the four culprits who had committed a heinous crime. But, being a student of law, I must say that this is a high time to consider why society is celebrating the death of these four culprits? People, i.e. common man wants that justice should be served immediately to such a person who has committed a heinous crime. But at the same time, we have to also consider whether the police were justified to open fire at the four people who were trying to flee? Whether this was the ground for the police officers to open fire?”

“I am conscious of the fact that the self-defence, right defence is a good reason to kill the other person. But that self-defence also has certain limitations. So now the judicial inquiry will find out whether the opening fire was justified or not. At the same time after this incident all of us need to introspect how the criminal justice system can be improved and modified to serve all of us better,” he added.

Police encounter the rape accused

In a massive development on Friday, all four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad have been killed in an encounter on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital.

